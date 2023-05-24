Kerala: KSRTC bus driver arrested for allegedly misbehaving with woman passenger

A 55-year-old KSRTC bus driver was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving bus in Kozhikode district. The police soon arrested Ibrahim on Tuesday.

Kozhikode: A 55-year-old driver of the state-run Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female passenger on a moving bus in Kozhikode district.

Ibrahim's arrest was recorded soon after the incident took place on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, she was sitting next to the driver's seat while the state-run bus was passing through the Mananthavady route.

"The woman alleged that the driver touched her in an indecent manner in the pretext of shifting the gear of the vehicle," a police officer told PTI. The accused, however, denied the allegation.

A case was registered against the man hailing from the district, under IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

The accused would be produced before a local court today, the officer added.

Earlier in another incident, Kozhikode native Savad Shah was arrested for indecent exposure and inappropriate behaviour with a female passenger on a KSRTC bus. A woman from Thrissur named Nandita made a complaint, leading to the arrest. The incident came to light after Nandita posted a video of the incident on social media.

There was also an incident reported on the KSRTC bus where a man slit his own throat after stabbing a woman. Both the victims were initially taken to MKH Hospital in Tirurangadi and later Sanil was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College along with Seetha

