    India reports 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases, active infections cross 40,000-mark

    India recorded 7,830 new coronavirus infections, sharp jump from yesterday. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated today, the active cases increased to 40,215. A two-day COVID-19 mock drill was conducted successfully at 35 States and union territories across 724 districts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    India logged 7,830 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The active caseload rose to breach the 40,000 mark. Presently, there are 40,215 active cases in the country.

    According to information from the health ministry website, the weekly positivity rate was 3.83% and the daily positivity rate was 3.65%. Many states have been reporting an uptick in cases lately, prompting authorities to bring back curbs to keep the virus from spreading. 

    On September 1 of last year, the nation saw an increase of 7,946 COVID-19 cases in a single day.

    22 states and Union Territories have reported 1,774 occurrences of the XBB1.16 strain. XBB1.16.1, the mutated sub-variant of Omicron, has been contracted by over 230 of the infected patients, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

    According to information released by the municipal government's health department, Delhi recorded 980 new instances of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the most since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98%, indicating one in every four persons tested had a positive result.

    Mumbai recorded 242 new cases on Tuesday, a significant increase from 95 the day before. Mumbai's total number of cases increased by the most recent increase to 11,59,225. In the meanwhile, no new infection-related deaths were reported in the city.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
