'Unfair to criticize PM Modi for all internal conflicts': Orthodox bishop Geevarghese Mar Yulios

Kottayam: The metropolitan bishop of Kunnamkulam Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Geevarghese Mar Yulios, stated that it is unfair to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for all tussles in India as this is a multicultural nation and conflicts between communities are bound to occur. He said this while speaking with N Hari, the BJP's central zone president for Kerala.

When a nunnery in Kolkata was attacked, Mar Yulios claimed that he and others organized a protest. However, it was later discovered that the perpetrators were Bangladeshis. Hence, in his opinion, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) believes in both the empowerment of individuals and the protection of women.

The head of the Orthodox Church earlier criticized the central government for the attack on Christian institutions. The president of the Orthodox Church demanded that the Centre should provide protection against the attacks against the Christian sects.

In an interview with a national daily, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Catholic Church heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He termed PM Modi 'a good leader'.

Alencherry also said that Christians do not have any insecurity now in the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling India. Talking about Christians' perception of the BJP, he said that people will get closer to any party which does good things for them. He added that all three fronts, that is, Congress, Communist Party of India (M), and the Bharatiya Janata Party have a chance in Kerala.

Meanwhile, as per PM Modi's directive, the BJP's Sneha Yatra to Christian homes on Easter received a warm welcome everywhere. BJP workers reached Christian homes and gave the Prime Minister's Easter message. The BJP claimed that there was a miraculous change in the attitude of the Christian community towards the party. The party leaders reckon that the great reception from the Christian community is proof of change. As a continuation of Sneha Yatra, BJP leaders will invite Christians from nearby houses on Vishu day, the Malayalam new year which falls on April 15 this year.

