India reports over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases climb to 31,194

On Friday, several convicts and undertrial prisoners who were granted emergency bail or parole during the COVID-19 pandemic returned to Delhi's jails after the Supreme Court directed them to surrender.

Union health ministry on Saturday (April 8) said that Indian recorded 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 31,194.

India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259). The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.63 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.47 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Bajrang Saini, who came to Tihar jail to drop off his two brothers said, “my brothers were arrested in a murder case around five years ago. They came out of the jail in 2021 and were engaged in private jobs.”

"We are hoping that the case will end in the near future, and they will be able to start their lives afresh. We know that they are not criminals. They committed the crime in anger," Saini said.

The Supreme Court on March 24 directed that all convicts and undertrial prisoners, who were released during the COVID-19 pandemic in a move to decongest jails, to surrender within 15 days.

