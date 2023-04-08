Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drunk IndiGo passenger tries to open flight's emergency door; arrested

    Earlier this month, the Mumbai police arrested a 63-year-old Swedish national for allegedly molesting a 24-year-old cabin crew on board a flight from Bangkok to Mumbai. The inebriated accused also assaulted a co-passenger and created a ruckus mid-air.

    First Published Apr 8, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    In another incident of unruly behaviour onboard, a 40-year-old drunk passenger on a Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight was on Friday (April 7) arrested for trying to open the emergency door flap. The incident took place on flight number 6E 308 from IGI Airport at around 7:56 AM.

    "The passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state. On noticing this, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," an airline spokesperson said.

    It is reportedly said that the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru. The IndiGo fleet has witnessed several similar incidents in the recent past.

    In March this year, a drunk passenger allegedly vomited and defecated inside the IndiGo flight while he was travelling from Guwahati to Delhi. The incident reportedly took place on March 26 and the mess was later cleaned by the cabin crew.

    After the alleged incident of a passenger urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022, several comparable incidents were reported in India.

    As per the aviation rules set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), if a passenger is found guilty of unruly behaviour, that person will be banned from flying for a particular time period, depending on the level of the offence.

