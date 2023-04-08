Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes sortie on IAF's Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

    On Friday, President Murmu inaugurated the 'Gaj Utsav 2023' at the Kaziranga National Park to mark 30 years of Project Elephant. During the programme, she said, "The responsibility of man-elephant conflicts rests on the human society."

    President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday (April 8) took a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, officials said.

    The President, currently on a visit to Assam, is the Supreme Commander of the three services. The Sukhoi-30 MKI is a twin-seater multirole fighter jet developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under licence by India's aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

    Watch the viddeo here:

    President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Assam and inaugurated the 'Gaj Utsav' at state's Kaziranga National Park on Friday. On Thursday, the President reached Assam and was greeted at the airport by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

    On Friday, she inaugurated the 'Gaj Utsav 2023' at the Kaziranga National Park to mark 30 years of Project Elephant. During the programme, she said, "The responsibility of man-elephant conflicts rests on the human society."

    While inaugurating the Gaj Utsav 2023, Murmu said protecting elephants was an important part of our national responsibility to preserve our national heritage.   

    After the inauguration, the President witnessed cultural performances Bhortal, Jhumur and Bihu dance forms conducted by Assamese artists at Kohora. 

    President Murmu also interacted with the people of Assam on the sidelines of the event. She will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station.

