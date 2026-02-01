India's government has firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations linking it to recent violence in the Balochistan province. The MEA labeled the claims "baseless," suggesting they are a tactic to divert attention from Pakistan's internal problems.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said Pakistan’s claims were part of “usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings,” urging Islamabad to address long-standing demands and human rights concerns in the restive province instead of making unfounded allegations.

The MEA statement came in response to comments by Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who linked India to the ongoing attacks that reportedly resulted in significant casualties among militants and security personnel. India’s official position is that the accusations lack credible evidence and reflect a broader pattern of rhetorical blame rather than fact-based assertions.

Balochistan has been the site of repeated militant confrontations, with ethnic separatist groups like the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) conducting coordinated operations across the province. Pakistani security forces have reported heavy militant casualties in counter-operations, including reports that dozens of insurgents were killed during recent clashes and raids.

India’s rejection of Pakistan’s claims underscores the diplomatic tension between the two neighbours and highlights ongoing disagreements over causation and responsibility for violence in the region. While Islamabad attributes some incidents to supposed foreign involvement — specifically insinuating Indian support for militant elements — New Delhi maintains that Pakistan’s focus should stay on addressing governance, security, and human rights issues within Balochistan, rather than shifting blame externally.

The MEA’s firm rebuttal reiterates India’s longstanding stance of denying involvement in cross-border conflicts and stresses the importance of evidence-based discourse in addressing regional security challenges.