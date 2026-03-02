Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha hailed the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' Sahidi Samagam in Navi Mumbai, praising its message of religious equality. PM Modi also paid tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, commending the event for promoting social unity.

Speaking to ANI, Lodha said, "Inspired by the thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis organised a grand program of 'Sarva Dharma Samabhaav - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (Equality of all religions, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) here. Lakhs of people gathered here in this grand event, and this shows that we are all united."

PM Modi pays tribute at historic event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also paid a tribute to the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur with a video message at the event on the occasion of his 350th martyrdom anniversary. He said, "It is a privilege to be a part of this historic and sacred event. India's history is one of valour, coordination, and cooperation. Through this event on the soil of Maharashtra, we are witnessing that great legacy. When our Gurus reached the pinnacle of sacrifice, our social unity played a vital role. People from every class and society drew inspiration from our Gurus."

"Society learned to remain steadfast in truth and culture under all circumstances. In that great yagya of social unity, rituals like 'Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat' played a significant role. Today, when the country once again needs social unity the most, this wonderful gathering of Sangat gives us confidence that the blessings of our Gurus and saints are with us," the Prime Minister said.

Congratulating the Maharashtra government for organising the event, PM Modi recalled Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary in Nanded and noted that the "heroic history" of the Sikh Guru has been taken to several places in Maharashtra. "This gathering has been a continuous 'yagya.' This journey began last year on the sacred land of Nagpur. We all witnessed the deepening of that feeling on the historic land of Takht Sri Hazur Sahib Nanded, and today, this journey has reached an important milestone in Navi Mumbai. The message of this journey is not limited to these three cities. The heroic history of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib has been carried to thousands of villages and small settlements across Maharashtra. I especially congratulate the Maharashtra government for organising this programme," PM Modi said.

About Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, is revered for standing up against tyranny and defending religious freedom during the Mughal era. He is known to have achieved martyrdom after being beheaded in Delhi. (ANI)