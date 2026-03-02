UP Minister OP Rajbhar says govt is committed to order amid protests over Ayatollah Khamenei's death. PM Modi reiterated India's call for dialogue to resolve the West Asia conflict and assured the safety of Indian nationals in the region.

UP Govt Committed to Order Amid Protests: Rajbhar

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar on Monday stated that both the Central and State governments are commited to maintaining order as members of the Shia community hold demonstrations following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar said, "The Union and state governments are committed. His (Ayatollah Khamenei) supporters are expressing their protest. Such an incident should not happen. The PM has stated to the PM (of Israel) that innocent people should not suffer."

PM Modi Reiterates India's Stance on West Asia Conflict

Meanwhile, as the conflict in West Asia intensified on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts, expressing concern over the ongoing situation Addressing a joint press meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, PM Modi said the current developments in West Asia are a matter of grave concern for New Delhi. "India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes," he said, underlining New Delhi's longstanding position on peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Shared Concerns Over Terrorism

The Prime Minister also highlighted shared global concerns over terrorism, extremism and radicalisation. "We share the same feelings on terrorism, extremism and radicalisation, as these are serious challenges not just for us but for the entire world," he said.

Emphasising the need for collective action, PM Modi noted that close cooperation among nations is essential to address such threats and ensure global peace and stability. "It is important to have close cooperation to tackle such issues for world peace and stability," he added.

Govt Ensuring Safety of Indian Nationals

PM Modi also assured that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with countries in the region to safeguard Indian nationals. "We are working closely with every country to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region," he said.

His remarks come following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran that led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. (ANI)