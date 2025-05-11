Earlier, at 4:39 am, the District Collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces.

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Amritsar District Collector has issued a red alert, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the District Collector said, “We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic.”

Earlier, at 4:39 am, the District Collector had also advised residents to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces.

"By way of abundant caution, please remain indoors with lights off and move away from windows. Please do not move out on road, balcony or terrace. Don't panic. We will let you know when we can resume normal activities," Amritsar DC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.