The latest jump in prices is largely linked to the growing conflict involving several countries in the Middle East. The region plays a key role in global oil production, and even small disruptions can have a major impact on supply.

Investors fear that the situation around Iran and other Gulf countries could worsen, which may limit oil exports from the region.

These concerns have kept global markets tense, with traders carefully following every development related to the conflict.

China halts fuel exports

Another factor adding pressure to the oil market is China’s decision to stop exports of diesel and gasoline from its major refineries.

The Chinese government reportedly took this step as tensions in the Persian Gulf continue to rise. By keeping more fuel within the country, China may be preparing for possible supply disruptions.

This move has further increased worries in global energy markets.