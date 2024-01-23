Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Elon Musk criticizes the absence of a permanent UN Security Council seat for India, sparking discussions on representation and the need for institutional reform.

    India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, criticized the absence of a permanent seat for India in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), deeming it 'absurd.' Musk suggested that nations with surplus power are reluctant to relinquish it. The conversation arose following concerns voiced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres about the lack of any African nation holding a permanent membership in the Security Council.

    Expressing his disappointment, Guterres utilized X, previously known as Twitter, to question the continued absence of a single permanent member from Africa in the Security Council. He underscored the importance of institutions aligning with the contemporary world rather than maintaining structures from 80 years ago.

    In response to Guterres' statement, American-born Israeli venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg raised concerns about India's representation. He queried why India was not being deliberated for a permanent seat. Eisenberg even proposed the idea of disbanding the United Nations and establishing a new organization with more robust leadership.

    Responding to Eisenberg's tweet, Musk said, "India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd."

    India's persistent efforts to attain permanent membership have faced consistent opposition from China, fueled by the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details

    Artificial Intelligence generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    AI-generated video of 'smiling' Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya gives goosebumps (WATCH)

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    After Sri Lankan snub, Chinese spy ship to dock in Maldives by January end

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check rkn

    Responsible Tourism Mission Souvenir Network to organise competition for residents of Kerala; Check

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31 vkp

    Karnataka: Special train service for devotees travelling to Ayodhya from January 31

    Recent Stories

    Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch RBA

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

    OnePlus 12 OnePlus 12R India launch today When where to watch event LIVE What to expect gcw

    OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R India launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details anr

    Kerala Lottery Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-95 Results tomorrow; Check full details

    IND vs ENG 2024: Will Ben Stokes play Test series against India? Coach Brendon McCullum gives key update snt

    IND vs ENG 2024: Will Ben Stokes play Test series against India? Coach Brendon McCullum gives key update

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon