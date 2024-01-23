India not having permanent seat in UNSC is 'absurd', says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Elon Musk criticizes the absence of a permanent UN Security Council seat for India, sparking discussions on representation and the need for institutional reform.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, criticized the absence of a permanent seat for India in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), deeming it 'absurd.' Musk suggested that nations with surplus power are reluctant to relinquish it. The conversation arose following concerns voiced by UN Secretary-General António Guterres about the lack of any African nation holding a permanent membership in the Security Council.

Expressing his disappointment, Guterres utilized X, previously known as Twitter, to question the continued absence of a single permanent member from Africa in the Security Council. He underscored the importance of institutions aligning with the contemporary world rather than maintaining structures from 80 years ago.

In response to Guterres' statement, American-born Israeli venture capitalist Michael Eisenberg raised concerns about India's representation. He queried why India was not being deliberated for a permanent seat. Eisenberg even proposed the idea of disbanding the United Nations and establishing a new organization with more robust leadership.

Responding to Eisenberg's tweet, Musk said, "India not having a permanent seat on the Security Council, despite being the most populous country on Earth, is absurd."

India's persistent efforts to attain permanent membership have faced consistent opposition from China, fueled by the ongoing tensions between the two nations.