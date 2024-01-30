India nominates 'Maratha Military Landscapes' for UNESCO world heritage list 2024-25

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India,' developed between the 17th and 19th centuries, symbolize an extraordinary fortification and military system designed by the Maratha rulers. India aims to submit this nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for 2024-25.

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes,' featuring a remarkable system of forts and military structures envisioned by the Maratha rulers, is India's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the 2024-25 cycle, as announced by the Culture Ministry.

Comprising twelve components, including forts like Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee fort in Tamil Nadu, these elements showcase the strategic military prowess of the Maratha rule across diverse geographical and physiographic regions.

This network of forts, displaying various hierarchies, scales, and typological features, reflects the integration of landscapes, terrains, and physiographic characteristics unique to the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Konkan Coast, Deccan Plateau, and the Eastern Ghats in the Indian Peninsula.

Included in the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2021, the 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' comprises 12 forts selected from over 390 forts in Maharashtra. The forts under consideration include hill forts, hill-forest forts, hill-plateau forts, coastal forts, and island forts, each representing a unique facet of Maratha military ideology.

Dating back to the 17th century during the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha military ideology continued through subsequent rules until the Peshwa rule in 1818. The nomination falls under the category of cultural property, and India currently has 42 World Heritage Sites, including 34 cultural sites, seven natural sites, and one mixed site.