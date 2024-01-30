Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suspension of all opposition MPs to be revoked ahead of Budget session tomorrow; check details

    The Opposition leaders were suspended for alleged disruptions in the House proceedings during the Winter Session, where they were demanding a debate on the security breach in Parliament that occurred on December 13.

    First Published Jan 30, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    In a recent development, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday (Jaunary 30) announced that the Opposition MPs who were suspended from Parliament during the Winter Session will have their suspensions revoked. This decision was reached during an all-party meeting held ahead of the upcoming Budget session, scheduled from January 31 to February 9.

    Addressing the media, Pralhad Joshi said that he had discussions with both Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman, urging them on behalf of the government to revoke the suspensions. He confirmed that the suspensions would be revoked, adding that the Speaker and the Chairman agreed to the request.

    While responding to whether the suspended MPs would be able to attend Parliament on the following day, Joshi affirmed with a "yes."

    The Parliamentary Affairs Minister explained that the suspensions were a consequence of the Opposition leaders' actions, including bringing placards and disrupting the House, despite a unanimous decision in front of the Speaker.

    This development raises hopes for a more inclusive and constructive parliamentary session, allowing the Opposition MPs to actively participate and represent their constituencies. The Budget session is significant, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present an interim budget on February 1.

