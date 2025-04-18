A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in Delhi’s Seelampur area. As locals protested, demanding justice, police heightened security and began a manhunt for the accused.

New Delhi: A teenager was stabbed to death in the Seelampur area of Delhi on Thursday, police said. According to Delhi Police, the 17-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case has been registered at Seelampur police station, and teams have been formed to identify and nab the attacker, they said.

As news of the incident spread, the victim's family and local residents staged a protest, blocking a nearby road and demanding swift justice and immediate police action.

This prompted police to increase deployment in the area to maintain law and order.

Visuals from the area showed a heavy police presence to prevent any further unrest.

More details are awaited.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 20-year-old man stabbed a girl and then himself in Delhi's Cantonment area.

The two were reportedly known to each other for a year, and both sustained injuries. The accused was identified as Amit, a resident of Delhi Cantt.