Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko reportedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a police drug raid. This follows a recent complaint by actress Vincy Aloshious, who accused Shine of misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs on a movie set.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: Kerala: Actor Shine Tom Chacko flees Kochi hotel during drug raid following secret tip-off
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: 'Has 5–6 stitches on him': Rajasthan doctors operate on paralysed father instead of injured son
A man has claimed that doctors at the Kota Medical College in Rajasthan mistakenly operated on his paralysed father instead of him
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: Delhi: Newborn abducted from hospital in shocking plot to fool family; Here's how cops rescued baby
A 27-year-old woman from Delhi’s Malviya Nagar was arrested for kidnapping a one-day-old baby girl from Safdarjung Hospital. The accused, Pooja, had been faking a pregnancy to mislead her family and abducted the infant to continue the deception.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: 245% Shock: The US-China Fight Hurting Indian Pockets and Global Dreams
The US has slapped a huge 245% tariff, or tax, on goods coming from China, making them super expensive. China hit back with a 125% tariff on American goods. This trade war, which started getting worse in April 2025, is like a storm shaking up prices, jobs, and markets everywhere, including India.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: Tamil Nadu: College student lured via Instagram, assaulted by unidentified men in Tirunelveli; probe underway
An 18-year-old college student from Tirunelveli, Chinnadurai, was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified men after being lured via Instagram to a remote location.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: 'Homes demolished, pelted stone...' Murshidabad survivors recall chaos during Waqf Act protest
Days after violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, hundreds of displaced residents have not been able to return to their homes yet. The administration has provided food and other essential relief to those who sought shelter in relief camps following the unrest in Jafrabad and Dhuliyan in the Jangipur subdivision.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: Delhi govt targets dummy schooling, notice issued to 10 schools; de-recognition process begins
The Delhi government has launched an inspection drive across several schools under the supervision of the District Magistrate (DM), issuing notices to 10 schools, and initiating the process of de-recognising institutions found in serious violation of norms, officials said on Wednesday.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: Strong winds, rain wreaks havoc in Jammu and Udhampur; Trees uprooted, vehicles damaged, power outages reported
A sudden spell of strong winds and rain caused widespread destruction in Jammu and Udhampur on Wednesday evening. The storm led to structural damage, including the collapse of a Civil Secretariat boundary wall in Jammu.
LIVE India News Updates on April 17: Murshidabad violence: West Bengal police forms SIT to probe clashes over Waqf Act
West Bengal Police has constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent incidents of violence in Murshidabad district, officials said on Wednesday.