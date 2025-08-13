Supreme Court's order to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR has caused sharp divide. Take a look at who said what, supporting and opposing the move.

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court's order on Monday, August 11 that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be taken off the streets within eight weeks and placed in government-run shelters has sparked a sharp divide. The top court has ordered Delhi-NCR authorities to house the stray dogs in dedicated shelters with proper sterilisation and vaccination facilities. No captured dogs will be released back on streets and CCTV will monitor compliance. A helpline must be set up to respond to dog bite complaints within four hours. Contempt action will be taken against those obstructing the drive. The bench stressed the move is in public interest to curb stray dog attacks, especially affecting children and the elderly as it directed authorities to publish rabies vaccination details.

Who Said What

Supporting The Move

Rekha Gupta, Delhi Chief Minister

"The people of Delhi had been troubled for quite some time now on this issue. This problem had taken a formidable form and is now standing before Delhi, and providing a solution is very important. We will prepare a proper plan on this issue."



2. Raja Iqbal Singh – Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor

"I welcome Supreme Court's order as the people of Delhi were facing a lot of problems. We will try our best to implement this order in the next six weeks. We don't have shelter homes, but we have 10 operational sterilisation centres. We can make temporary and permanent shelter homes. MCD and the Delhi government will ensure that no one faces problems due to stray dogs. We will make an action plan after holding meetings with our officers."

3. Kapil Mishra – Delhi Minister

"We are committed to the welfare of homeless animals. Today's Supreme Court decision will help remove the obstacles in our path. For many years, the Delhi government has not paid attention to this issue. Today, it has become a serious problem. We will implement the Supreme Court's decision in a time-bound manner, keeping the spirit of kindness, compassion, and humanity in mind."

4. Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna

"In India, people are dying due to hunger, diseases, and debt, or resorting to suicide, yet some individuals remain unconcerned about their suffering fellow humans. Instead, their compassion overflows for pigeons, stray dogs, and cats, whose lives and sustenance seem to trouble them deeply. The root cause is that those showing compassion for pigeons, monkeys, and stray dogs often undervalue human lives. Thousands die annually in road and rail accidents, crushed like stray animals, yet neither the government nor these animal welfare advocates seem to grieve for them. 'Let humans die, but keep pigeons and dogs alive' has become a perverse mantra over the past decade."

5. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Health Minister

"... Every year, there are deaths due to rabies, and many people suffer because of that. Dog bites and snake bites are a genuine issue. Rabies is due to stray and unvaccinated dogs. Hopefully, some decisions will be made using the Supreme Court order..."

6. Krishna Devi, lost her six-year-old niece Chhavi Sharma in a stray dog attack in June.

"We don't want even our enemies to go through what we underwent. With the Supreme Court's decision, we believe that our child's death has not gone in vain. Just like gaushalas [cowsheds] are built for cows, something must be built for these dogs. We are not fighting the animals; we just want them kept separate so they don't hurt us. And those who feed them should be made accountable — they feed them on the streets and leave, and these dogs form packs and chase children."

7. Dheeraj Ahuja, whose seven-year-old son was mauled by a stray dog.

"We welcome this Supreme Court order. It is a great, though delayed, step. My son, who is in Class 7, had to take 10 injections. The child who once fed these dogs was brutally attacked. This order is very much needed. It reflects the reality of the current situation. But there must also be a balance so that humans and animals can coexist safely. They should come forward, adopt these dogs and keep them in their homes. Our suffering is personal and we hope this is implemented strictly."

Opposing the move

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India

"Communities think of neighbourhood dogs as family, and the displacement and jailing of dogs is not scientific and has never worked. Per a population survey conducted in 2022-23, Delhi has around 10 lakh community dogs, with less than half sterilised. Forced removal of some 10 lakh community dogs from Delhi's streets will cause uproar in communities that care deeply for them and chaos and suffering for the dogs on a large scale. It will also ultimately do nothing to curb the dog population, reduce rabies or prevent dog bite incidents. This is because it is unfeasible to build enough dog shelters, and displacing dogs causes fights over territory and problems like starvation."

2. Maneka Gandhi, BJP Leader and Animal Rights Activist

"This is not a doable order and seems like an angry judgment. Delhi has no government-run shelters, yet the plan would require 3,000 sites, Rs 15,000 crore, and 1.5 lakh sanitation workers. It will spark street clashes with feeders, draw in unsterilised dogs from nearby states, and create another costly sterilisation crisis."

3. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition

"These voiceless souls are not 'problems' to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination & community care can keep streets safe without cruelty. Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted, and strip us of compassion. We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand."

4. Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Chief Minister

"Treating stray dogs as a nuisance to be ‘removed’ is not governance - it is cruelty. Humane societies find solutions that protect people and animals. Sterilisation, vaccination, and community care work. Fear-driven measures only create more suffering, not safety."

5. Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan, Bollywood Actors

"They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces they greet every morning. But these aren't just 'stray dogs.' They are the ones who wait outside your tea stall for a biscuit. They are the silent night guards for shopkeepers. They are the tails wagging when children return from school. They are the warmth in a cold, uncaring city. Yes, there are problems – bites, safety concerns – but caging an entire community of animals is not a solution; it's an erasure."

6. Zeenat Aman, Actor

"Disheartened by the recent news about stray dog 'removal' in Delhi. I join animal lovers from across the world in asking for a more humane, logical, and science-backed approach to the issue."

7. John Abraham, Actor

(in letter to CJI BR Gavai) “These are not ‘strays’ but community dogs, Delhi’s true residents who are loved and respected for generations. With 10 lakh dogs, mass relocation is neither humane nor practical and risks bringing in unsterilised, unvaccinated animals, worsening health and safety issues. I urge the court to adopt the proven ABC method, which upholds compassion, public health, and constitutional values.”

8. Rupali Ganguly – Actor

"In our traditions, dogs guard Bhairav Baba's temple and are fed on Amavasya for blessings. They've grown up on our streets, guarding shops, waiting outside our doors, barking thieves. If we remove them now, we risk losing our protectors before the real dangers arrive, like silencing an alarm before a fire. Sending them to far-off shelters isn't kindness, it's exile. Stray dogs aren't outsiders; they're part of our faith, our culture, our safety. Care for them, vaccinate them, feed them and let them live where they belong. #straydogs"

9. Bhumi Pednekar – Actor

"The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." (quote by Mahatma Gandhi, shared on Instagram Stories)

10. Vir Das, Comedian