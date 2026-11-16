Defence Secretary Sanjeev Kumar emphasized that India's self-reliance requires controlling critical supply chains, not just manufacturing platforms, to ensure military readiness and resilience during prolonged wartime conflict.

India Must Secure Critical Defence Supply Chains for War Preparedness

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Secretary of the Department of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, on Monday said that India's defence self-reliance must go beyond designing and manufacturing indigenous platforms to ensuring control over critical components, subsystems and supply chains, warning that dependence on foreign suppliers could become a major vulnerability during wartime.

Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in Delhi, Kumar said self-reliance meant ensuring that the country could meet its defence requirements independently during adversarial situations and prolonged conflicts, without worrying about disruptions in global supply chains.

"Self-reliance, very clearly spelt out by the Prime Minister, means that we should not be dependent on other nations for our defence requirements. That means self-reliance, and it starts with understanding that during adversarial times, during the time of war, we should be able to fend for ourselves without really worrying about supply chains across the globe beyond our boundaries," he said.

Emphasising that indigenous manufacturing alone was not sufficient, Kumar said India must also develop the ability to upgrade its equipment, integrate indigenous weapon systems and maintain and modify its platforms independently. "One can say self-reliance means that we design our own platform. Design is a very critical word. We should design our own weapons and platforms. Not only should we design, but we should also manufacture. Not only should we manufacture, but we should have control over the supply chain, on the critical components, critical LRUs, critical assemblies, sub-assemblies; we should not be dependent in a manner in which we can be choked," he said.

Citing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas as an example, the Defence Production Secretary said that despite being an indigenous platform, some of its critical components continued to come from abroad, exposing it to supply chain disruptions. "So merely self-design and manufacturing may not be enough. A prime example we can see is LCA Tejas - though it is a homegrown product, still critical components come from abroad and even in normal time we feel the impact of disruptive supply chains, but in abnormal times this would be felt much harsher," he said.

Kumar said the changing geopolitical environment, the possibility of prolonged wars and uncertainty over support from other countries had made defence self-reliance more important.

Speaking about India's progress in defence manufacturing, Kumar said the country was witnessing increased participation from private companies and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with around 20,000 MSMEs contributing to the defence sector.

Highlighting the government's efforts to prioritise domestic companies in defence procurement, he said nearly 90 per cent of the defence acquisition capital budget was being contracted through Indian companies.

Turning to the lessons from recent conflicts, Kumar said modern warfare required economic and supply chain endurance as conflicts were becoming increasingly prolonged. He identified drones, electronic warfare, missiles, artificial intelligence and space capabilities as important areas requiring greater indigenous development.

Concluding his address, the Defence Production Secretary said a common priority across all these sectors should be greater emphasis on indigenous design, development and manufacturing, including critical components and subsystems. He said dependence on imported critical systems could undermine the benefits of even the most advanced platforms manufactured domestically, making complete control over the defence supply chain essential for achieving meaningful self-reliance.