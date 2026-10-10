British traveller Richard La Ruina has praised India's culture, history and hospitality while criticising negative social media portrayals. His post has sparked online discussion about stereotypes and India's appeal to international tourists.

British traveller Richard La Ruina has sparked an online discussion after sharing a positive account of his travels in India and criticising what he described as the negative and often racist portrayal of the country on social media and YouTube. La Ruina, a former author, dating coach and video game maker who now focuses on health and happiness, said online content often highlights poverty and unhygienic conditions in India to attract millions of views.

Drawing on his experiences during his second visit, he praised the country's cultural diversity, rich history, architecture, food and hospitality. His post has prompted social media users to discuss India's tourism potential, cultural heritage and the stereotypes that can shape international perceptions of the country.

Richard La Ruina Criticises Negative Portrayals Of India

In his post, La Ruina expressed disappointment that much of the social media content and many YouTube videos about India focus on negative aspects of the country. He argued that some visitors deliberately seek out impoverished areas or unhygienic street food to create sensational content, potentially influencing how international audiences perceive India.

He also questioned why India attracts fewer tourists than some individual cities in other countries, citing Osaka in Japan as an example. His broader point was that India's size, population and diversity make it difficult to understand the country through a limited selection of online videos.

India's Culture, History And Diversity Win Praise

Explaining what he appreciates about India, La Ruina highlighted its distinctive culture, religious diversity, cuisine, music, clothing, history and architecture. He specifically mentioned Sufi traditions, Jainism and the Baha'i faith as examples of the country's varied religious traditions.

He noted that many destinations around the world can feel increasingly similar, whereas India continues to offer visitors experiences that are different and surprising. According to him, this diversity is one of the country's greatest attractions for international travellers.

British Traveller Praises Hospitality And Infrastructure

La Ruina also shared positive observations about his experiences during his visit. He said people were welcoming, the service was the best he had experienced anywhere in the world, and the places he visited felt safe. He attributed this hospitality to India's cultural emphasis on treating guests with great respect.

He also praised the airports, modern roads and landscaped greenery he encountered. He added that air quality was fine during his stay, although his observations reflected only the places he visited and the period of his trip.

The British traveller recommended Jaipur and Udaipur as good destinations for first-time visitors to India. He also expressed an interest in returning to explore other cities and the Himalayan regions.

Social Media Users React To His Post

La Ruina's comments prompted users to share their views on India's cultural richness and appeal to international visitors. Several welcomed his perspective and agreed that the country offers far more than the stereotypes often seen online.

One user commented: "Yes India is still very unexplored by Westerners. You need many trips because there is a lot to see."

Another user highlighted India's history and intellectual traditions, writing: "India has a rich history spanning thousands of years. Their insights on (Transcendental) meditation and the mind inspired many, such as Steve Jobs, Ray Dalio and the The Beatles. You're one of my favorite independent thinkers."

A third user appreciated his perspective, commenting: "Love this perspective! India can be overwhelming at first, but once you experience its culture, food and history, it really stays with you. So happy to see India being experienced beyond the stereotypes."

Jaipur And Udaipur Recommended For First-Time Visitors

La Ruina's recommendations of Jaipur and Udaipur also draw attention to Rajasthan's appeal among international tourists. Jaipur is known for its historic forts, palaces and distinctive architecture, while Udaipur attracts visitors with its lakes, heritage buildings and cultural experiences.

His post adds to the wider conversation about how travel experiences can differ from online portrayals. While social media can introduce audiences to unfamiliar destinations, content that focuses exclusively on negative experiences may offer an incomplete picture of a country's diversity.

For La Ruina, India's distinctive culture, hospitality, history and variety of destinations are reasons to return. His post has encouraged discussion about looking beyond stereotypes and experiencing the country firsthand.