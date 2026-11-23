Eight new Bihar MLCs took their oath of office, with figures like Prashant Kishor and Tejashwi Yadav present. The event was marked by ongoing debates over the potential disqualification of two independent members who recently joined the BJP.

New Bihar Legislative Council Members Take Oath Amidst Political Controversy

Patna (Bihar) [India] November 23 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Monday congratulated the eight newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council after they took their oath of office. Speaking to ANI, he described the ceremony as part of the constitutional process and urged them to work collectively for the people of Bihar. "The oath-taking ceremony is part of the constitutional process, and I congratulate the newly elected members. I hope they work together in the coming days and serve the people of Bihar and their respective constituencies," he said.

Acting Chairman Ramvachan Rai administered the oath to the eight members, four elected from Graduates’ constituencies and four from Teachers’ constituencies, including Jan Suraaj’s own winning candidate Suresh Prasad Rai from the Darbhanga Teachers’ seat, in the presence of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and Kishor. Jan Suraaj MLC Suresh Prasad Rai expressed gratitude to the voters and well-wishers of the Darbhanga Teachers' Constituency for electing him to the Legislative Council.

“Voters and well-wishers of the Darbhanga Teachers' Constituency have placed their trust in me and sent me to the Legislative Council to represent their voice,” Dr Rai said. He further assured teachers across educational institutions that he would raise their concerns in the Legislative Council and work towards protecting their dignity and constitutional rights.

“I will work to uphold that trust and protect the dignity and constitutional rights of teachers across all educational institutions, from primary schools to universities, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, ITIs, madrasas and Sanskrit institutions,” he said. Emphasising his commitment to raising teachers' issues, the newly elected MLC added, “I will raise their concerns in the House and stand with them outside it, including in protests if their demands remain unmet.”

The swearing-in ceremony drew sharp political attention because two of the eight newly sworn-in members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after their election victory. They are Banshidhar Brajwasi, elected as an Independent from the Tirhut Graduates' constituency, and Dr Rahul Raj, elected as an Independent from the Saran Teachers' constituency. Even though Prashant Kishor struck a conciliatory tone at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, his Jan Suraaj Party had already formally petitioned the Bihar Legislative Council Chairman seeking the disqualification of both Independent MLCs.

A Jan Suraaj Party delegation, including former MLC Rambali Chandravanshi, met the Bihar Legislative Council Chairman on November 2 and submitted formal petitions under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) seeking the disqualification of Banshidhar Brajwasi and Dr Rahul Raj after photographs and videos showed them taking primary membership of the BJP days after winning as Independents. While filing the petition, Jan Suraaj stated that it would approach the Patna High Court/Supreme Court if the matter was not decided within three months or if its applications were rejected. The Bihar Legislative Council Secretariat subsequently dismissed those initial disqualification petitions at the preliminary stage on procedural and locus standi grounds—citing Rule 6(1) of the Council’s anti-defection rules, which stipulates that a disqualification petition can only be filed by a sitting member of the Legislative Council, along with unverified affidavits.

While Kishor kept his remarks at the ceremony focused on constitutional propriety and public service, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his demand to disqualify the two Independent MLCs under the anti-defection law and announced plans to approach the court. Yadav accused two independent MLCs of violating anti-defection rules by joining the BJP.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected MLCs, Tejashwi Yadav said, "We extend our best wishes to the newly elected members who have taken their oaths. We have an objection regarding two individuals who have violated the rules. The regulations clearly state that if an independent candidate wins an election and subsequently joins a political party, their membership is forfeited. We intend to raise this matter with the Chairman again. We are in consultation with our legal team and will also approach the court; under the existing rules, both of these individuals should lose their membership," he said. Yadav had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Legislative Council Chairman seeking their disqualification.

Meanwhile, newly elected RJD MLC Sanjeev Kumar said he will strongly raise teachers' concerns, demand implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, and push for greater focus on research and improving education. Speaking to ANI, newly elected RJD MLC Sanjeev Kumar said, ".... I will strongly raise teachers' concerns in the Assembly. Our key demand will be the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, as teachers should not face discrimination, and we will push for greater focus on research and improving education..." (ANI)