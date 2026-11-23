India Hits Milestone with 1 Crore HPV Vaccine Doses Administered

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded on Monday the achievement of administering over 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in less than nine months under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, as India’s sustained efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare and protect the health of its daughters have reached an important milestone. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the achievement marks a significant step towards protecting adolescent girls against HPV infections that can cause cervical cancer and reflects the growing reach of preventive healthcare services across the country.

In his message, the Prime Minister described the achievement as a significant milestone in India’s journey towards preventive healthcare. He noted that every dose is a step towards protecting girls from cervical cancer and ensuring a healthier future for them and commended all stakeholders whose efforts contributed to this achievement. Vice-President of India C P Radhakrishnan also appreciated the achievement of administering over 1 crore HPV vaccine doses in less than nine months, describing it as a significant milestone in the fight against cervical cancer. He appreciated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, state governments and healthcare professionals involved in the successful implementation of the nationwide campaign. The Vice-President also acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government’s continued commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare, protecting adolescent girls and building a healthier future for generations of women.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to preventive healthcare. He remarked that the Prime Minister’s vision and leadership continue to inspire the achievement of meaningful milestones, step by step, towards building a healthier and Viksit Bharat. Highlighting the achievement of administering over 1 crore HPV vaccine doses, Nadda said that it marks a significant step towards safeguarding India’s daughters against cervical cancer. He reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring that this vital protection reaches every eligible girl across the country, advancing the collective resolve to build a healthier and stronger India.

The World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia Region has also acknowledged India’s achievement of administering over 10 million doses of the HPV vaccine to 14-year-old girls, describing it as a significant milestone in efforts to prevent cervical cancer. WHO-SEARO recognised the collective commitment of the Government, healthcare workers, communities, parents and partners in achieving this progress. It highlighted the importance of ensuring that every girl has access to the protection offered by HPV vaccination, as part of efforts to protect girls against cervical cancer.

Launched by PM Modi in February 2026, the National HPV Vaccination Campaign provides free, safe and voluntary single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, to 14-year-old girls at designated Government health facilities. In less than nine months, over 1 crore doses have been administered, achieving nearly 87% coverage of the annual target cohort of approximately 1.2 crore girls, the PIB said. Six States - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar - have achieved 100% coverage of their identified target populations. Twelve States have crossed 80% coverage. Assam has recorded 95.63% coverage, Telangana 95.28%, Karnataka 93.16%, Uttarakhand 90.17%, Chhattisgarh 86.21% and Rajasthan 85.23%. Kerala has recorded 77.02%, Tamil Nadu 76.12% and Odisha 74.90%. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has recorded 72.99%. In terms of the number of girls vaccinated, Uttar Pradesh leads with over 29.33 lakh, followed by Bihar with over 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with over 7.75 lakh.

States have adopted locally tailored approaches to extend vaccination services across rural, urban, remote and geographically challenging areas. State-led initiatives in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim have also been integrated with the national campaign, the PIB said. The campaign is being implemented through coordination between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, State and Union Territory Governments, district administrations and healthcare teams. Paediatricians, gynaecologists and specialists from premier medical institutions such as AIIMS have supported awareness efforts through credible, science-based information. Teachers, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and other frontline workers have engaged with parents and communities to address concerns and encourage informed participation.

The U-WIN platform enables real-time monitoring, beneficiary tracking and digital vaccination records. It helps programme managers monitor district-level progress, identify coverage gaps and eligible girls yet to be vaccinated, and support planning and resource allocation. Parents can also use the platform to book HPV vaccination slots for their daughters and download digital vaccination certificates. Persistent infection with certain high-risk types of Human Papillomavirus is responsible for the vast majority of cervical cancer cases. HPV vaccination is among the most effective preventive interventions against such infections. More than 800 million HPV vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, while nearly two decades of research and real-world experience demonstrate strong protection against vaccine-targeted HPV infections and associated precancerous conditions. Vaccination at the age of 14 years aims to provide protection well before potential exposure to HPV. Vaccination sessions are conducted at designated Government health facilities under the direct supervision of trained Medical Officers. Sites are linked to 24×7 healthcare centres for prompt assessment, monitoring and management of any rare Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). Established safety protocols, trained personnel and appropriate medical arrangements support the safe conduct of vaccination sessions. The Ministry continues to emphasise transparent communication, scientific evidence and informed parental consent. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will continue working with State Governments, district administrations, medical professionals, frontline healthcare workers, educational institutions and communities to address coverage gaps and reach all eligible girls. Parents and guardians can visit their nearest designated Government health facility or access the U-WIN platform for information and vaccination slot booking. The achievement of administering over 1 crore HPV vaccine doses in less than nine months marks important progress in India's efforts to protect adolescent girls against cervical cancer. The National HPV Vaccination Campaign reflects the Government's continued commitment to strengthening preventive healthcare and ensuring that every eligible girl has access to this vital protection. (ANI)