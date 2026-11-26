An Indian woman has sparked an online debate after claiming India offers a better everyday experience than America. Following her recent US visit, she highlighted five differences involving healthcare, payments, transport and dining

An Indian woman named Nandini has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing her experiences of travelling to the United States. Following her recent visit, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why she believes India is better than America in several aspects of everyday life.

One of her biggest concerns was the cost of healthcare in the US. Nandini reportedly developed a fever during her visit and decided to consult a doctor. However, she was surprised when the consultation cost her $150 (approximately Rs 13,000).

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Comparing the expense with India, she pointed out that a routine doctor's consultation here could cost around $7–$8 (approximately Rs 600–700).

She also highlighted India's digital payment infrastructure, particularly the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Recalling an experience at a general store in the US, she claimed that her card was not accepted, forcing her to borrow cash from a friend to complete the purchase.

According to Nandini, making digital payments through UPI is considerably more convenient in India, where even small neighbourhood shops commonly accept online transactions.

American Tipping Culture And Public Transport Leave Her Disappointed

Restaurant culture was another area where Nandini noticed a significant difference between the two countries. She recalled paying $30 for a meal at an American restaurant but feeling uncomfortable when she was expected to leave an additional tip for the waiter.

She claimed that the waiter repeatedly asked for a tip, something she found unfamiliar compared with her dining experiences in India.

Tipping is a widely established practice in the United States, where restaurant employees often depend on gratuities as an important part of their earnings. However, Nandini's experience made her question the additional expense associated with eating out.

Public transportation was another major point in her comparison. She praised India's metro networks, particularly their availability in several major cities, arguing that they make everyday commuting easier.

Her experience with American public transport, however, was less encouraging. She alleged that the metro services she encountered were poorly maintained and lacked reliable timings. She also expressed discomfort about some of the fellow passengers she encountered.

According to her, limited access to convenient public transport can make even routine activities, such as grocery shopping, difficult without owning or accessing a car.

Indian Professionals In US Tech Industry Become Part Of Her Argument

Nandini also recalled visiting a major software company in the United States, where she noticed that a significant number of employees were Indians.

She mentioned the experience while highlighting the contribution and presence of Indian professionals in America's technology industry.

Drawing from her observations, she questioned America's reputation as a global superpower, arguing that certain everyday conveniences available in India were missing during her visit.

Her comments soon attracted attention online, with social media users expressing contrasting opinions about her comparison.

While some agreed that India offers advantages in healthcare accessibility, digital payments and public transportation, others felt that a short visit was insufficient to judge the quality of life in both countries.

One user argued that the $150 medical consultation could have been influenced by the absence of health insurance. Another suggested that her payment difficulties might have been related to not having a US-based bank account or credit card.

Some users also pointed out that living in a country permanently is very different from experiencing it as a tourist.