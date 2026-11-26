Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis addressed the 3rd World Mayors' Forum in Mumbai, celebrating the AIILSG's 100th anniversary while reaffirming the state's goal to attract $100 billion in infrastructure investment over the next five years.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the 3rd World Mayors’ Forum in Mumbai as chief guest and congratulated the All India Institute of Local Self-Government on completing 100 years. Addressing the inaugural session of the international gathering, which was organised in the state capital to mark the AIILSG's centennial celebrations, Fadnavis welcomed civic delegates from across India and abroad to the country's commercial, financial, and entertainment hub. “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of this 3rd World Mayors' Forum, which is organised to commemorate the centennial celebrations of the All India Institute of Local Self Government in the city of Mumbai. At the very outset, I would like to welcome all the delegates who have come from across the world, and also from different states of India, to this beautiful city of Mumbai, which is the commercial, financial, and entertainment capital of India. So, welcome you all,” Maharashtra CM said.

The chief minister praised the institution's century-long contribution to training municipal officials, shaping urban policies, and building capacity to make local self-governments stronger and more sustainable. He said, “These are 100 glorious years in which the institution has contributed much towards urban governance, towards training the urban representatives and officials, in shaping the policies of urban governance, in capacity building towards making local self-governments and institutions more sustainable, making them stronger.”

Drawing on his own political roots as a former mayor of Nagpur, Fadnavis expressed solidarity with the attending municipal representatives, noting that local leaders bear the most immediate burden of civic accountability. “My journey also started with urban governance, and I feel connected when I meet people like you who are into urban governance, because I feel that the most challenging job is that of a local representative, of a Mayor, because you are the first responder,” Fadnavis said.

He noted that citizens approach mayors and municipal councillors before turning to state legislators, parliamentarians, or ministers whenever civic issues arise. “People feel that you are responsible for every civic duty. They won't ask a Member of the Legislative Assembly or a Member of Parliament or even a Minister; they'll first ask a Mayor or a Municipal Councillor about any civic deficiency they feel. And that is why I think it is a very tough job. Having done so, I know that you have to be on your toes 24 by 7,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

In a post on X following the event, Fadnavis outlined Maharashtra's broader infrastructure ambitions, noting that the state has set a target to attract $100 billion in infrastructure investments over the next five years. He pointed out that projects worth $50 billion have already been undertaken in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the past 12 years, including the redevelopment of Dharavi into a modern residential hub and major business district. “In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, we have undertaken projects worth $50 billion over the last 12 years, including the historic transformation of Dharavi into a modern residential hub and Mumbai’s next major business district. Investments are always secondary to political will, planning, and determination. When projects are well-planned and ready, capital naturally follows. Building on our momentum, we have set a clear target to attract $100 billion in infrastructure investments over the next five years to transform Maharashtra,” Fadnavis wrote on X.

According to the World Mayors Forum, the All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG), established in 1926, is one of the oldest institutions dedicated to strengthening local governance. Known as “The Knowledge Lighthouse for Local Governance”, AIILSG has been empowering local bodies for 100 years through training, research, advocacy, collaboration, and community engagement. From training elected representatives at the local level to empowering local institutions, the Institute has been a constant companion in India’s democratic journey. After India’s independence, the institute expanded its operations all over the country. That’s how the All India Institute of Local Self-Government came into being. (ANI)