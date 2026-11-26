CM Yogi Adityanath observed Constitution Day by championing democratic values and social justice, while honoring the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks, alongside tributes from other state leaders across India.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the Constitution of India the foundation of the resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' and reaffirmed the government's commitment to social justice, while paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the occasion of Constitution Day. In a series of posts on X, CM Yogi extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on Constitution Day, emphasising the need to uphold the constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

"The Constitution of India serves as a robust foundation for the resolve of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India)," he said. Calling upon people to incorporate constitutional values into their lives, the Chief Minister said, "Let us pledge to strengthen the nation's unity, integrity, and democratic values by embracing the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—enshrined in the Constitution authored by 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar—into our own lives."

CM Yogi also remembered the innocent citizens and security personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, describing terrorism as the greatest enemy of humanity. "Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity. A humble tribute to all the innocent citizens and brave security personnel who lost their lives in the cowardly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai," he said. He further asserted that 'New India' remained committed to eliminating terrorism through solidarity, firm resolve and a policy of zero tolerance.

In another post, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of strengthening the connection between the Constitution and citizens, particularly the youth, and described the Constitution as the guiding light of the nation. "Our Constitution is the guiding light of the nation," he said, adding that the government's endeavour had been to deepen the connection between the Constitution and the people, especially the youth. He said this would further strengthen national unity, which was essential for India's bright future.

Referring to the decision taken by the government a decade ago to observe November 26 as Constitution Day, CM Yogi urged people to read an article by Prime Minister Narendra Modi published in a media outlet on the occasion. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said beautification works were being initiated on Thursday under the 'Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Statue Development Scheme'. He described the initiative as a symbol of the government's commitment to the thoughts and ideals of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the cause of social justice. "A true tribute to Baba Saheb lies in embracing his values and working toward building the egalitarian society he envisioned," he said.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Yogi alleged that its leaders had made disrespectful remarks about Ambedkar and his memorials, hurting the self-respect of marginalised sections of society. In contrast, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing global recognition to Ambedkar's ideas and legacy through the development of five key sites associated with his life as 'Panchteerth'. He further said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the 'double-engine' government had made the core spirit of the Constitution the foundation of governance, with a focus on prioritising the marginalised through the principle of 'vanchit ko variyata'. "It is our government's firm resolve to ensure that the person standing at the very last rung of society receives dignity, equal opportunities, and the benefits of development," he said. Yogi paid his deepest salutations to the architect of the Constitution and extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on Constitution Day.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also extended greetings on Constitution Day and paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the members of the Constituent Assembly. In a post on X, Adhikari recalled that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, describing it as the supreme guiding light of the world's largest democracy. "On this solemn occasion, I pay my humble tributes and deepest respect to the principal architect of our Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, along with all the esteemed members of the Constituent Assembly whose foresight, wisdom and dedication laid the foundation for a Sovereign, Democratic Republic," he said. Describing the Constitution as more than a legal document, Adhikari said it was the soul of the nation and guaranteed justice, liberty, equality and fraternity to every citizen. He urged people to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values and fulfil their fundamental duties towards building a stronger, self-reliant and developed India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings to people on Constitution Day. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, "Greetings to everyone on Constitution Day! Let us reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality enshrined in our Constitution and work towards building a stronger and more inclusive India."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also recalled the contributions of the members of the Constituent Assembly, describing them as visionaries who crafted the foundation of India's vibrant democracy. In his post on X, Sarma said, "On Constitution Day, we recollect the contributions of the visionary members of the Constituent Assembly who crafted the bedrock of our vibrant democracy." He described the Constitution as a living sacred document that safeguarded justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for every citizen. "It empowers our institutions, guarantees fundamental rights, and reminds us of our sacred fundamental duties toward nation-building," Sarma said. He further called upon citizens to reaffirm their commitment to constitutional values, strengthen national unity and serve the country with unwavering dedication as India moved forward in the 'Amrit Kaal'. Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is observed on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. (ANI)