  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat

    The Centre is in constant touch with Moscow to provide a safe passage to the Indian nationals stuck in areas bordering Russia including Kharkiv and Sumy warzones.

    India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 2, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As India continues the evacuation of stranded students from war-torn Ukraine, Russia is in talks with Indian authorities over the evacuation of Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine through Russian territory, a Russian diplomat said in Delhi.

    The Centre is in constant touch with Moscow to provide a safe passage to the Indian nationals stuck in areas bordering Russia including Kharkiv and Sumy warzones.

    “We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there through Russain territory,” Russian ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov said.

    Also read: Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

    “It will happen as soon as possible,” he added.

    Praising India for its position in UN over the Ukraine issue, Alipov also said, “We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis.”

    “We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach,” he further said.

    A team of Indian officials in the Russian Embassy has been staying in Belgorod, which is near to Kharkiv and Sumy, for the past few days and trying to help in evacuation through Russian diplomatic channels, a report in Hindustan Times said.

    Also read: Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, says Ukraine President Zelensky

    Around 13,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated out of Ukraine through the border with other European countries while another 3,000 making are their way from the Ukraine war zone to safety.

    However, over 4,000 Indian students are stuck in Kharkiv and Sumy, where the Russian military offensive is on with Putin’s forces trying to encircle the key cities of Ukraine in a typical World War II operation.

    Under ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, India has launched the evacuation in which the Indians from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after they exited Ukraine through its land border crossings.

    Also read: Launching ‘high-precision strikes’: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee

    Also read: Emotional EU Parliament gives Ukraine President Zelensky standing ovation

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine-dnm

    Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result: TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India - ADT

    Sarojini Naidu death anniversary: Remembering first woman governor of independent India

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license gcw

    Kerala HC upholds Centre's decision to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Police summon union minister and his son in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager's death - ADT

    Disha Salian case: Latest in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager's death

    Recent Stories

    Tennis Deportation, no more World No.1, split with coach; What next for Novak Djokovic

    Deportation, no more World No.1, split with coach; What next for Djokovic?

    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday? drb

    Did Disha Patani friendzone Tiger Shroff on his birthday?

    Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine-dnm

    Indian tricolour rescued many Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

    What makes Malaika Arora so confident, bold? Here's the reason RCB

    What makes Malaika Arora so confident, bold? Here's the reason

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon