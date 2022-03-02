India in talks with Russia for evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine, says diplomat

The Centre is in constant touch with Moscow to provide a safe passage to the Indian nationals stuck in areas bordering Russia including Kharkiv and Sumy warzones.

As India continues the evacuation of stranded students from war-torn Ukraine, Russia is in talks with Indian authorities over the evacuation of Indians stranded in eastern Ukraine through Russian territory, a Russian diplomat said in Delhi.

“We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv, and other areas of eastern Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there through Russain territory,” Russian ambassador-designate to India Denis Alipov said.

“It will happen as soon as possible,” he added.

Praising India for its position in UN over the Ukraine issue, Alipov also said, “We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis.”

“We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach,” he further said.

A team of Indian officials in the Russian Embassy has been staying in Belgorod, which is near to Kharkiv and Sumy, for the past few days and trying to help in evacuation through Russian diplomatic channels, a report in Hindustan Times said.

Around 13,000 Indian nationals have been evacuated out of Ukraine through the border with other European countries while another 3,000 making are their way from the Ukraine war zone to safety.

However, over 4,000 Indian students are stuck in Kharkiv and Sumy, where the Russian military offensive is on with Putin’s forces trying to encircle the key cities of Ukraine in a typical World War II operation.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ mission, India has launched the evacuation in which the Indians from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after they exited Ukraine through its land border crossings.

