Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, addressing an RSS event, stated India has a historic, once-in-a-generation opportunity to become a global economic powerhouse, citing its demographic strength and digital transformation.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman and Padma Bhushan awardee Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday said India is passing through a historic phase of transformation and possesses a once-in-a-generation opportunity to emerge as a global economic powerhouse, driven by its demographic strength, infrastructure growth, digital transformation and expanding financial ecosystem.

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Addressing the public valedictory function of the RSS Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, Birla said centuries of colonial rule may have weakened India's self-confidence, but the country has now emerged as the world's sixth-largest economy and is advancing rapidly towards greater prosperity.

India's 'Amrit Kaal': A Historic Opportunity

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Amrit Kaal', Birla said the period presents a unique opportunity that comes only once in the lifetime of a nation. "India today benefits from a rare convergence of demographic dividends, favourable economic tailwinds, world-class infrastructure development, digital public platforms and financial inclusion. Together, these factors provide a historic opportunity to take the country to new heights," he said.

"Amrit Kaal" represents the Prime Minister's vision for a "New India" by 2047. Over the 25-year period following India's 75th Independence Day in 2023, the nation aims to restructure its economy through rapid, profitable growth, improved living standards, advancements in infrastructure and technology, and the restoration of global trust in India.

Navigating Global Headwinds and Technological Shifts

Birla noted that despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the current era belongs to India. He said the world continues to grapple with competing ambitions of major powers, volatile crude oil prices and recurring disruptions in global supply chains.

"The world has been caught between the competing ambitions of superpowers. Over the past three years, crude oil prices have witnessed extreme fluctuations due to global conflicts, while supply chains have come under stress repeatedly," he said.

Highlighting the transformative impact of emerging technologies, Birla said Artificial Intelligence has the potential to reshape economies and societies on an unprecedented scale. "Artificial Intelligence is standing at our doorstep. This technological revolution is likely to affect more people and industries than any other innovation in history," he said.

Strengthening National Resilience for Future Progress

Birla asserted that while these global challenges are significant, they do not diminish India's long-term prospects. Instead, they reinforce the need to strengthen national capabilities and resilience. "The challenge before India comes at a time when the nation is in its Amrit Kaal. History teaches us that building national capability and resilience is essential to overcoming challenges and securing long-term progress," he said.

Expressing confidence in India's future, Birla said the country possesses the necessary strengths to navigate global uncertainties and emerge as a leading force in the world economy. (ANI)