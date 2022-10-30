India’s G20 presidency logo likely to have tricolour theme, symbol of welcome: Report

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) invited designs for the said logo, as a result of which, over 2000 design suggestions were received by the ministry. India will hold the Presidency of the G20, for the first time, from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, culminating in the G20 Summit in 2023.

India's logo for the Presidency of the G20 is likely to be a symbol of 'welcome' with a Namaste reflecting the Tricolour and showing the country's name in Hindi as well as English, as per reports. It is anticipated that the final logo will be shown soon. For the first time, India will preside over the G20 from December 1, 2022, until November 30, 2023.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier requested concepts for the stated logo, and as a consequence, the ministry got over 2000 design proposals. Over 200 meetings will be held across the country during the period starting from December.

According to a statement from the MEA, during India's G-20 leadership, the following nations would be invited as guests: Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read | Asianet News survey predicts BJP's return to power in Gujarat; AAP to eat into Congress vote share

"India, Indonesia, and Brazil would make up the troika under our Presidency. For the first time, three rising economies and developing nations will make up the troika, giving them a stronger voice," an MEA statement said.

Reports suggest that last week, a renowned firm, McCann Erickson (India) Pvt. Ltd, received the contract for branding India's G20 Presidency. The tricolour should be artistically expressed in the logo design, according to the government, and "G20" should be prominently shown. The G20 logo installation will be done at all state capitals, at various airports and metro trains.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States make up the G-20, an intergovernmental grouping of 19 nations. The European Union is also a member.

Also Read | Gujarat election 2022: Kejriwal questions BJP govt's move to implement Uniform Civil Code before polls