    Gujarat election 2022: Kejriwal questions BJP govt's move to implement Uniform Civil Code before polls

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP-led Gujarat government over its recent decision to constitute a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Insisting that 'their intention is bad', the Aam Aadmi Party chief urged the BJP to implement UCC across the country if it wished to do so. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday questioned the intention behind the Gujarat government's decision to create a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code on Sunday. He asserted that if the BJP wants to do this, it should do it throughout the entire country. Kejriwal questioned whether the BJP-led central administration was holding off on taking action until after the Lok Sabha elections.

    On the third day of his visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are scheduled for this year's end, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) addressed a news conference in Bhavnagar.

    The Gujarat government said on Saturday that it has chosen to create a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which would be led by a retired judge from the High Court. The committee would be established prior to the implementation of the model code of conduct for elections, according to Union Minister Parshottam Rupala.

    Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi had said that the choice was made in accordance with Article 44 of Part 4 of the Constitution, which requires the state government to administer common law to all residents. In response to a query over the Gujarati government's choice, Kejriwal asserted that "their purpose is evil."

    According to Kejriwal, the BJP established a such committee prior to the election in Uttarakhand.

    "The committee returned to its house after winning the election. They have now established a new committee, only a few days before the Gujarat poll. After the election, this committee's (members) will likewise return home," he said. Kejriwal also questioned why such a committee hadn't been established in the BJP-controlled states of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

    "If their intention is to implement the Uniform Civil Code, then why don't they frame it nationally and implement it across the country? Are they waiting for the Lok Sabha elections?" he asked.

    Raju Solanki, a local social worker and leader of the Koli community, as well as his son Brijrajsinh Solanki, joined the AAP on the third day of Kejriwal's visit to Gujarat, which is headed toward elections. According to Kejriwal, since the AAP began operating in Gujarat, people have gained new confidence in his party.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 3:28 PM IST
