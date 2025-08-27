This bid aligns with India's broader sporting ambitions, including hosting the 2036 Olympics, currently under feasibility study by the IOC. India previously hosted the CWG in 2010 and the 1982 Asian Games.

New Delhi [India]: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of a bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030. It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from the concerned Ministries, Departments, and Authorities, and sanctioned the required grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government, in case the bid is accepted, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. It will also include participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons, among others, visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.



Ahmedabad is an ideal host city offering world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final. Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact, boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will have opportunities in Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordination, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, Public relations and communications, and other fields as well. Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels.

Commonwealth Games Federation to Evaluate India’s Bid

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), now rebranded as Commonwealth Sport, will oversee the evaluation process and make a final decision on the host nation through its General Assembly. India’s bid follows recent comments from Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who reiterated the country's interest in hosting the event.

India previously hosted the CWG in 2010, an edition remembered for its scale and impact despite some organizational challenges. If successful, the 2030 CWG would mark another milestone in India's sporting history, adding to a limited but prestigious list of multi-sport events hosted by the nation, which includes the 1982 Asian Games.

India's Broader Sporting Aspirations

Beyond the Commonwealth Games, India has set its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games. Prime Minister Narendra Modi first publicly expressed this ambition during the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai. India has already moved from the "Informal Dialogue" phase to the "Continuous Dialogue" stage in the Olympic host selection process. This phase involves a feasibility study conducted by the IOC to assess India's readiness to host the Games.

India's bid for the 2030 CWG also comes with a proposal to include disciplines that were excluded from the 2026 edition of the Games, a move aimed at maintaining the country’s medal prospects. However, this proposal was rejected by the CGF. Despite this, CGF CEO Katie Sadleir had earlier expressed support for India's potential bid, stating that it would be a positive step toward the nation's goal of hosting the 2036 Olympics.

