The Indian Olympic Association has successfully secured the bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. While the host city is yet to be finalized, Ahmedabad is currently the frontrunner, with other cities like Bhubaneswar also under consideration.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her delight at the approval for India's bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) on Wednesday.

There are various speculations about the host city, and Ahmedabad has emerged as the frontrunner. However, Usha confirmed that they have yet to decide on that, considering there are many cities with the facilities, including Bhubaneswar.

"Actually, the meeting has gone well. We have unanimously made the Commonwealth 2030 bid proposal. When you work together, you get the best results. I am so happy today. We have a lot of facilities in Ahmedabad is there, and Bhubaneswar is there; we are yet to decide that, and that will be coming very soon," Usha told ANI.

Ahmedabad considered the host city by IOA for CWG 2030

After the meeting concluded, an IOA source revealed that "Ahmedabad is likely going to be the city to host the Commonwealth Games 2030". Proposals are expected to be submitted by August 31, and Commonwealth Sport is expected to decide on the host city in November.

Notably, in June, a senior state delegation led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, met officials from Commonwealth Sport as part of efforts to understand the bid framework for the 2030 Games.

Representatives of CWG Association and Sports Ministry discuss India's vision

The delegation included representatives from the Commonwealth Games Association India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The meeting aimed to gather insights on planning expectations, governance standards, and milestones for the bid.

Both sides discussed key elements usually included in a Games bid, such as the vision and legacy plans, governance and institutional support, sustainability, transport strategy, sports programme, accessibility, infrastructure planning, athlete services, and Games-time operations.