Blow for India's medal prospects at 2026 Glasgow CWG: Cricket, hockey, shooting, badminton & more DROPPED

In a significant blow to India's medal prospects at the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, the host city for the 2026 edition, has announced the exclusion of key sports such as hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, and shooting. This decision comes as part of an effort to streamline the event and manage costs, leading to a reduced roster of just 10 disciplines.

Additionally, table tennis, squash, and triathlon have also been cut from the program, as the Games will be hosted across only four venues. Overall, there will be nine fewer events compared to the 2022 Birmingham edition.

The 23rd Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking Glasgow's return as host after 12 years.

"The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball," the Commonwealth Games Federation said in a statement.

"The Games will take place across four venues -- Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena – including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotel accommodation," it added.

The updated roster represents a significant setback for India's medal prospects, as the majority of the country's medals in previous editions came from the disciplines that have now been removed. Shooting was anticipated to be excluded after its absence from the Birmingham program four years ago, primarily due to logistical issues.

In announcing the Glasgow schedule, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) stated that "Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport program concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor." This decision effectively eliminated shooting from the lineup, as the Barry Buddon center in Dundee—used during the 2014 Commonwealth Games—is located over 100 km from Glasgow. Additionally, archery continues to be overlooked, having last appeared in the 2010 Delhi edition.

Glasgow Green and the Scottish Exhibition and Conference Centre, which hosted hockey and wrestling in 2014, have been removed from the list of venues. The Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, which held badminton that year, will only be utilized for cycling in this edition.

In addition to cost considerations, hockey's exclusion may also be influenced by the proximity of the Games to the World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 30 in Wavre, Belgium, and Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Originally, the Australian state of Victoria was set to host the 2026 edition, but it withdrew last year due to rising expenses. Scotland subsequently stepped in to save the Games.

The absence of hockey would be a significant setback for India, which has a storied history in the sport. The men's team has secured three silver and two bronze medals, while the women's team has excelled as well, winning three medals, including a historic gold at the 2002 Games.

In badminton, India has amassed an impressive total of 31 medals, including 10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze. Notably, the nation was set to enter the 2026 edition as defending champions in men's and women's singles, as well as men's doubles.

Shooting has been a significant stronghold for India, with an impressive total of 135 medals, which includes 63 gold, 44 silver, and 28 bronze.

Wrestling has also contributed substantially, yielding 114 medals for the nation, comprised of 49 gold, 39 silver, and 26 bronze.

After cricket's reintroduction in 2022, the Indian women's team secured a silver medal in the competition.

Para-athletes have been part of the Games since the 2002 Manchester edition and will continue to feature in the 2026 edition as well. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) stated that "Para sport will once again be fully integrated as a key priority and point of difference for the Games, with six Para sports included in the program."

The CGF also announced that the Games are expected to deliver over £100 million in inward investment to the city and generate an economic value exceeding £150 million for the region.

The body asserted that all this would be possible thanks to a model "that has been specially designed to not require public funding for the delivery of the Games."

"The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow -- an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact," Commonwealth Games Federation CEO Katie Sadleir stated in the press release.

