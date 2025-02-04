India - Europe ties grow stronger amid global uncertainty, says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the growing importance of India-EU relations as a stabilizing force in a volatile world. Highlighting increased cooperation, especially in defence, security, and technology, he expressed optimism for deeper engagement with the European Commission in the future.

Emphasizing the importance of the ties between India and the European Union as a "stabilizing factor" amid global volatility and uncertainty, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserted that the relationship between the two is "more important than ever before."

Delivering the keynote address at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi on Tuesday, the Foreign Minister further highlighted the interaction with the European Commission, expressing expectations for even deeper collaboration in the future.



"In a world that promises to be so volatile and so uncertain, a stronger India-EU relationship can be an important stabilizing factor. India is certainly cognizant of the greater strategic awakening of Europe in the last few years. That too can serve as a driver of deeper engagement. We already see that happening, for example, in closer defence and security and technology cooperation. The bottom line is that the India-EU relationship is more important than ever before," Jaishankar said.

He added, "In recent years, there has been a more intensive engagement with the European Commission. We expect that to be even more in the coming days."

India and the EU are two of the world's largest economies with shared synergies, offering significant trade and investment opportunities. The EU is India's largest trading partner, and India is the EU's 9th trading partner in terms of bilateral trade in goods.



According to the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, in 2023, the total value of EU-India trade in goods stood at €113.3 billion. The EU is the main export destination for Indian goods. India exported goods worth €64.9 billion to the EU, while it imported goods worth €48.4 billion from the EU, resulting in a trade surplus of €16.5 billion.

The main export items from the EU to India include machinery and mechanical appliances, aircraft, spacecraft and parts, and electrical machinery and equipment. The main import items from India to the EU include machinery, transport equipment, chemicals, and related products.

