EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed holding a brief discussion on the current situation in Bangladesh during his meetings with the newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 10:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday confirmed holding a brief discussion on the current situation in Bangladesh during his meetings with the newly-appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. However, he refrained from sharing further details on the matter.

“Yes, we had a brief discussion on Bangladesh. I don't think it's appropriate that I get into more details,” Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters during a news conference.

When asked if the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh was part of the discussions, Jaishankar did not elaborate further.

The minister also clarified that there was no discussion regarding recent attacks on Indian consulates in the US or threats to Indian diplomats.

“I didn't raise those issues on this occasion,” he said. However, Jaishankar emphasized the seriousness of the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

“The attack on our consulate in San Francisco is a very, very serious matter. It is something for which we expect accountability, and we would like to see that people who did it are held responsible,” he asserted.

Responding to a query about two cases involving a former Indian official and an Indian business tycoon currently in US courts, Jaishankar stated that the subjects were not discussed during his meetings.

