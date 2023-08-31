India enjoys favourable reputation worldwide, says Pew survey ahead of G20 Summit

The Pew Research Centre's survey offers a comprehensive overview of global perceptions of India, its leaders, and its international influence. The results underscore both the positive image India holds in various countries and the nuanced differences in how India's ascent on the global stage is perceived.

As the G20 Summit in Delhi draws near, a comprehensive survey conducted by the Pew Research Centre offers valuable insights into global perceptions of India. The survey unveils intriguing findings regarding how the world perceives India, its impact on the international stage, and the popularity of its national leader.

The survey demonstrates that India generally enjoys a favourable reputation worldwide, with 46% of respondents expressing positive views of the country. In contrast, 34% hold unfavourable opinions, while 16% remain neutral or refrain from forming judgments.

Spanning 23 countries, the survey spotlights nations with the most favourable views of India. Israel leads with an impressive 71% favourable view, followed by the UK (66%), Kenya (60%), Nigeria (58%), and South Korea (55%), among others.

However, not all countries share this positive outlook. Surprisingly, South Africa, the Netherlands, Spain, and Austria exhibit less favourable perceptions of India, with unfavourable opinions ranging from 45% to 51%.

Interestingly, the survey reveals a divergence in perspectives concerning India's global influence. While 68% of Indians believe their nation's international standing has strengthened recently, the majority of global respondents hold the opposite belief. Only a minority in Israel (29%), the UK (34%), Japan (32%), and the US (23%) perceive India's influence as having grown.

On the domestic front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys strong favorability, with an impressive 79% of Indians expressing positive opinions of his leadership. This popularity extends to his image as a catalyst for India's expanding global influence.

The survey highlights a notable contrast in how Indians perceive their country's ascent in power compared to the global viewpoint. About 70% of Indians believe India's influence has surged in recent times, whereas only 28% of respondents across 19 other countries share this belief. This divergence also extends to views on whether India's influence has waned, where Indians (13%) align more closely with the global median (13%).

The survey further explores Indians' perceptions of other countries and leaders. India's favourable view of Russia stands out, with a majority (57%) regarding the country positively. In contrast, China receives a majority of unfavourable views from India, setting it apart from other surveyed middle-income nations.

The Pew Research Centre's survey offers a comprehensive overview of global perceptions of India, its leaders, and its international influence. The results underscore both the positive image India holds in various countries and the nuanced differences in how India's ascent on the global stage is perceived.

Moreover, the survey underscores the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the political landscape in India, providing insights into the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As the G20 Summit approaches, these insights offer valuable context for discussions on India's role in the world and its future trajectory.

