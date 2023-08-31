Pew survey reveals 80 per cent Indians have favourable view of PM Modi

A survey conducted by PEW has found that about 80 per cent of Indians have favorable view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023. According to the Pew survey, only 5% of Indians had an unfavourable assessment of PM Modi.

According to a PEW Research Centre survey, around seven in ten Indians believe their nation has recently become more influential, and about 80% of Indians have a favourable opinion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the study, which was conducted before the G20 Summit, it was also found that public opinion of India was positive throughout the world, with a median of 46% reporting favourably towards India compared to 34% negatively. 16 % of the people surveyed had no opinions at all.

According to the study, views on India are most favourable in Israel, where 71% of people claim to think favourable of the nation.

Pew said the survey was conducted from February 20 to May 22, among 30,861 adults in 24 countries, including 2,611 from India, to examine global views of Prime Minister Modi, the scope of India's global power and Indians' views of other countries.

About eight in 10 Indians report "favourable" views of PM Modi, including a majority (55 per cent) with a "very favourable" view, according to the survey result released on Tuesday. According to the Pew survey, only 5% of Indians had an unfavourable assessment of PM Modi in 2023.

Responding to the results of the Pew survey, the BJP said the popularity of Prime Minister Modi remained intact.

"The popularity of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi certainly remains intact! Majority of people in India and across the world believe that India's global influence is getting stronger!" the official handle of BJP said in a post on platform X, formerly Twitter.

"Indian adults are more likely to believe India's power is on the rise. Around seven in ten Indians believe their country has recently become more influential. This stands in comparison with a 2022 survey conducted across 19 countries, where a median of only 28 per cent said the same," Pew said.