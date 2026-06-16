The Union Health Ministry has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, to withdraw the licensing exemption for cough syrup sales in villages with a population below 1,000. All sales must now be conducted through licensed pharmacies to ensure safety.

In a major move to tighten regulatory control over the distribution of liquid medications, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, withdrawing the licensing exemption previously granted for the sale of cough syrups in small villages. The amendment, notified via Gazette Notification G.S.R. 927 (E), omits the word "Syrup" from Schedule K, Serial No. 13, Entry 7, effectively ending an era where smaller habitations could retail these formulations without stringent oversight, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

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Licensing Now Mandatory in Small Villages

Before this crucial regulatory intervention, Schedule K of the Drugs Rules allowed the sale of cough syrups in villages with a population of fewer than 1,000 individuals without requiring compliance with standard retail sale licensing provisions. With the new notification, any sale or dispensing of cough syrups in these rural pockets must strictly happen through duly licensed pharmacies.

Move to Bolster Public Health and Safety

The official statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare highlighted the core objective behind the move, stating, "The amendment has been undertaken to strengthen regulatory oversight of syrup formulations and to align the exemption framework with contemporary public health and safety requirements."

"The measure is expected to promote responsible distribution and sale of cough syrups while ensuring greater compliance with regulatory standards across the country," the Ministry added in its official notification.

Strict Compliance Mandated for Supply Chain

Following the publication of the extraordinary gazette, the government has issued a stern directive to the pharmaceutical supply chain to ensure immediate transition and compliance.

"Manufacturers, distributors and retailers dealing with cough syrups are advised to ensure strict adherence to the applicable licensing and regulatory requirements under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945," the Ministry stated. (ANI)