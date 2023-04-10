Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India denies UK media report claiming suspension of trade talks over Khalistani attacks on mission

    The clarification came after British newspaper 'The Times' came out with a news report claiming that India has halted trade talks with the UK government over attacks carried out by Khalistani supporters on Indian High Commission in London. 

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    The Indian government has denied media reports of India halting trade negotiations with the United Kingdom over Sikh extremists.

    'The Times' report had also claimed that the UK Home Office was planning a crackdown on pro-Khalistan elements in the country and that an announcement in this regard would be done in the coming weeks.

    To note, discussions to crack an India-UK free trade agreement talks -- aimed at boosting annual bilateral trade -- were initiated in January in New Delhi. 

    Taking a strong view of pro-Khalistan supporters targetting the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India would not accept differential standards of security.

    The remarks came after the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans. Several protestors also had posters calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be 'freed'.

    He had also accused the UK of not meeting the obligation of providing security to the diplomats of the mission, which is expected of a country where a high commission or a consulate is located.

    "On the flag and the security of the high commission, in this particular case in the UK – whenever any country sends an embassy anywhere abroad, it is the obligation of the receiving country to provide security for a diplomat to do his work," he said.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
