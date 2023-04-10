Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dalai Lama issues apology to boy, his family after row over viral video

    The video, that is now widely circulated on the internet, showed the Dalai Lama extending his tongue and asking the boy to suck on it while latter was paying his respects.

    Shocking Dalai Lama asks minor boy to 'suck his tongue', video viral AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

    A purported video of the Dalai Lama kissing a boy on the lips and asking him to "suck his tongue" has sparked outrage across the world. The spiritual leader of Tibet has now issued an apology of the same.

    Taking to Twitter, the Buddhist monk said that he regrets the 'hurt' induced by his words. The statement also read that he tends to interact with people in a 'playful and innocent' manner.

    "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the statement read.

    The video, that is now widely circulated on the internet, showed the Dalai Lama extending his tongue and asking the boy to suck on it while latter was paying his respects.

    The minor boy is seen hesitantly leaning forward as the Dalai Lama sticks out his tongue at him, and the video cuts off a few seconds later. Social media reports claim that the minor boy in the video is of Indian origin.

    Social media users expressed shock and disapproval of the incident, with many terming the action as "creepy", "disgusting", and "repulsive".

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 1:24 PM IST
