    BJP raises Asianet News exclusive; questions Rahul Gandhi on links with 'unwanted businessmen'

    "Who are these 'unwanted traders' and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji," Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the claims made by former Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad with regards to his meetings with tainted businessmen. 

    Ghulam Nabi Azad EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Gandhi has links with stained businessmen

    Briefing the media, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Ghulam Nabi Azad has made a very serious allegation that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes on a foreign tour, he meets many 'unwanted businessmen' and has relations with many business houses."

    "Who are these 'unwanted traders' and what are their interests? Is Rahul Gandhi trying to weaken India at the behest of anti-India businessmen and working against Modi ji?," he added.

    Watch the full interview of Ghulam Nabi Azad here: 

    Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for the latter's recent Twitter post criticising him and four other ex-Congress leaders and linking them with the billionaire Gautam Adani, Azad had told Asianet News: "It is shameful that Rahul Gandhi is saying this. Their entire family has, all along, had an association with businessmen. That includes him (Rahul Gandhi). I have a great respect for the family. I can give you ten examples of where he would go and meet -- even outside the country -- to meet people who are undesirable businessmen."

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
