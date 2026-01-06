Indian defence forces are creating a joint Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) grid to foil enemy drone attacks. This will network existing systems and operate separately from the main air defence networks to monitor and counter rogue drones.

At a time when the Centre is working on Mission Sudarshan Chakra to create a massive air defence shield, the Indian defence forces are working towards creating a joint Counter Unmanned Aerial System (CUAS) grid to foil any enemy drone attacks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's New Joint Counter-Drone Grid

The joint CUAS grid being created by networking all the CUAS systems of the forces will be separate from the existing air defence networks of the defence forces, such as the Integrated Air Command and Control Systems (IACCS) of the Indian Air Force.

The joint CUAS grid would be established with the existing Joint Air Defence Centres (JADC), including the three services, and deployed to monitor all drone movements, they said. The CUAS grid would be used to monitor the enemy or rogue drone attacks.

The existing air defence networks of the forces would have been overburdened if tasked with monitoring small drones and unmanned aerial systems as well. The CUAS grid will integrate a large number of counter-drone air defence systems acquired by the three services over the last five to 10 years.

Countering Past Drone Threats

During Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army tried to target Indian civilian and military installations in a big way by using Turkish and Chinese-origin drones. Still, they were foiled effectively by the three services, especially the Army Air Defence. Major damage to small drones was caused by the L-70 and ZU-23 air-defence guns of the Indian Army.

Broader Air Defence Strategy

The Indian Army is also now working on deploying air defence guns in population centres to protect them from any type of aerial attacks by enemy drones and other aircraft.

At a higher level, the government is also working to develop a shield against aerial attacks under the Mission Sudarshan Chakra, for which a committee has already been established. The Chief of the Defence Staff is responsible for integrating the three forces and enhancing jointness among them.