Chaos at Mumbai Airport reported, passengers share videos of long queues; Check out

Mumbai appears to have caught the chaos that was in Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport. Hundreds of travellers had to wait three to four hours in line at the immigration booths at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday due to a massive influx of travellers arriving from outside.

Many travellers shared their experience on Twitter by uploading images and videos of the lengthy lines. Videos of onlookers applauding as someone passes the line have also surfaced.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared the video and wrote: “Escape from Alcatraz. Passengers cheering for every person who escapes immigration. What have we reduced ourselves to."

Another Twitter user shared a video of onlookers shouting and applauding as someone passed, writing, “Mumbai airport immigration nightmare. People actually cheering when a single person goes through. Some have been waiting for 4-5 hours."

According to travellers, the airport's international arrival lounge had 24 to 30 immigration counters, but several of them were unoccupied, causing significant wait times for clearances. International arrivals must pass through a biometric identification system, however some of the scanners were producing mistakes, necessitating several scans.

December sees a significant increase in domestic and international passenger numbers as the holiday season draws near, and since the easing of pandemic restrictions, the number of foreign travellers visiting India has significantly grow

(Photo: @Sudhir Shenoy | Twitter)