A 39-year-old man died from an electric shock in Delhi's Tigri while fixing a water pump. His death sparked protests from residents, who blamed the local water authority for ignoring their complaints about severe water shortages for a month.

A 39-year-old man, identified as Arman, died after suffering an electric shock while connecting the wiring of a water pump near his residence in Tigri, prompting angry residents to take to the streets in protest against the authorities.

Residents Protest, Blame Authorities

According to locals, repeated complaints to the local water authority's office had gone unaddressed.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, a local resident, Preeti, said, "A young man died due to the water issue. He has four young children, " further alleging, "We have been suffering from water shortages for a month. We've gone to their office, but these people are not listening to us."

"Today it happened to him, tomorrow it could happen to us too. He has very small children...We have been buying water for a month now," she added.

Police Investigation Underway

According to a statement from local police, Arman was immediately taken to Batra Hospital by his relatives, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased was a carpenter by profession and is survived by his wife and four children.

The body has been preserved in the mortuary, and further legal proceedings are in progress. (ANI)