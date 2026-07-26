Parliament is set to return to normal functioning with the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The government will introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 to prevent paper leaks.

The Parliament is expected to return to its normal functioning tomorrow with resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister - a key demand of protesting students as well as opposition - with the government set to introduce the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha tomorrow as part of its moves to prevent paper leaks in the future in competitive exams.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, has strong penal provisions to deal with any case of paper leaks. It will be introduced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, who along with Union Health Minister JP Nadda held talks with Cockroach Janata Party delegation to find a solution to the protest over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Key Features of Anti-Paper Leak Bill

The government is also expected to push its legislative agenda in the remaining period of the monsoon session as the first week was almost washed out due to opposition protests. According to listed agenda of Lok Sabha for Monday, Jitendra Singh, who is also Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in PMO, will also move the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for passing after it is introduced in the House.

The Bill introduces seven key amendments designed to plug enforcement loopholes, establish dedicated judicial mechanisms, and accelerate criminal trials. The proposed legislation seeks to significantly overhaul the 2024 framework by instituting strict time bounds for both investigations and judicial proceedings.

State Governments and Union Territory Administrations will be empowered to designate Courts of Session as Special Fast Track Courts dedicated exclusively to trying offences under the Act.

Proceedings in Special Fast-Track Courts must be conducted on a day-to-day basis, with trials mandated to conclude within three months from the date the chargesheet is filed.

The Centre retains the authority to constitute a dedicated Special Task Force to handle high-stakes or cross-state examination fraud.

Investigations into offences under the Act must be completed within two months to prevent procedural delays.

State Governments and UT Administrations will be authorised to appoint specialised legal counsel specifically for prosecuting examination malpractices.

The bill provides enhanced terms of imprisonment and heavier financial penalties for individuals, coaching centres, and service providers found guilty of organised paper leaks.

Other Bills on Agenda

Amid the furore over opposition demands, two bills were introduced in the first week of monsoon session - the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in Lok Sabha and The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Other bills on the government's agenda include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026; The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Protest Culminated in Minister's Resignation

A 37-day-long demonstration spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which got wider support due to fast by activist Sonam Wangchuk, culminated in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 13 (ANI)