INDIA Bloc leaders will meet on June 8, with TMC's Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee expected to attend. The meeting follows TMC's recent election defeat, and coincides with Mamata's protest against alleged attacks on party leaders in West Bengal.

INDIA Bloc leaders are set to convene a meeting in the national capital on June 8 for all the parties in the alliance, with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee expected to participate, according to sources.

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The meeting comes in the aftermath of the recently concluded Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory held in May. The Trinamool Congress had contested the polls independently but suffered a defeat to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ended the party's 15-year rule in the state.

Mamata Banerjee's Protest Campaign

The development coincides with Mamata Banerjee's ongoing protest campaign against what the party describes as targeted attacks on its leaders following political unrest in the state.

On Tuesday, the TMC chief launched a demonstration at Kolkata's Rani Rashmoni Avenue after paying floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar at his statue in the city. Accompanied by senior party leaders, including MPs Dola Sen and Kalyan Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee was also seen carrying a copy of the Constitution of India before joining the protest.

The demonstration was organised in response to alleged attacks on several TMC leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee. The party has accused political opponents of attempting to intimidate its representatives and weaken its organisational strength.

'TMC Will Become Even Stronger': Mamata

Speaking on the issue earlier, Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the incidents. "The way you assaulted the MP of the second-largest opposition party is shocking. Doctors were called, yet hospitals were allegedly instructed not to provide treatment. What kind of absurd and authoritarian conduct is this?" she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also rejected claims that such incidents could damage the party. "TMC will become even stronger. You cannot weaken the party by intimidating or bribing a few MLAs and MPs; in fact, this is only making the party stronger," she asserted.

She further warned that if her party was prevented from holding demonstrations in Kolkata, the agitation would be taken to the national capital. "Arrest me if you want. The TMC will hold its protest even without police permission, microphones or a stage. If we are not allowed to protest in Kolkata, we will protest in Delhi," she said.

Details of Alleged Attacks and Arrests

The protest follows allegations by Abhishek Banerjee that he was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs during a visit to South 24 Parganas, resulting in an eye injury. MP Kalyan Banerjee has also alleged that he survived an "attempt to murder" near Chanditala Police Station. Police have arrested five persons in connection with the alleged attack on Abhishek Banerjee, and investigations are continuing. (ANI)