Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    INDIA bloc to hold protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs; check details

    The suspension saga has unfolded with as many as 143 opposition MPs being barred from both Houses of Parliament following protests demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's statement regarding a recent security breach.

    INDIA bloc to hold protest march today from Parliament over suspension of MPs; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    The Parliamentarians of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will on Thursday (December 21) hold a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

    The top leaders of the INDIA bloc convened at the office of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. With this, a upcoming protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi is slated for Friday, aiming to challenge the suspension meted out to their fellow MPs.

    'Illegal, politically motivated': Arvind Kejriwal on probe agency summons

    The suspension saga has unfolded with as many as 143 opposition MPs being barred from both Houses of Parliament following protests demanding Union home minister Amit Shah's statement regarding a recent security breach. As of the latest count, 97 members were suspended from Lok Sabha, and 46 from Rajya Sabha, sparking condemnation from the Opposition, particularly the Congress, who have labeled it a dictatorial move undermining democratic values.

    Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said, "It was the right of MPs to ask questions inside the Parliament. A large number of people from different parts of the city will raise their voice against the undemocratic move during the protest."

    Echoing this sentiment, Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said, "Most of the INDIA bloc leaders, including MPs who have been suspended, are expected to participate in the demonstration (on Friday)."

    Kerala: SFI blocks 5 members from attending Calicut University Senate meeting in Kozhikode

    Responding to the suspension, the Lok Sabha Secretariat imposed stringent measures, effectively prohibiting the suspended MPs from engaging in any parliamentary activities. The circular explicitly restricts their access to the Parliament chamber, lobby, and galleries for the duration of their suspension.

    Meanwhile, amid this turmoil, a separate incident involving Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, captured on a mobile camera wielded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, has further exacerbated the impasse between the Opposition and the government. The act has received condemnation from various quarters, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar, union ministers, and BJP MPs.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram

    Kerala: SFI blocks 5 members from attending Calicut University Senate meeting in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: SFI blocks 5 members from attending Calicut University Senate meeting in Kozhikode

    Sadhguru reacts to Nitish Kumar after 'Hindi our national language' jibe at INDIA meet

    'Avoid banal statements...' Sadhguru tells Nitish Kumar after 'Hindi our national language' jibe at INDIA meet

    Illegal politically motivated Arvind Kejriwal on probe agency ED summons in Delhi excise policy case gcw

    'Illegal, politically motivated': Arvind Kejriwal on probe agency summons

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-501 December 21 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-501 December 21 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Police books Opposition leader V D Satheesan over Youth Congress march violence in Thiruvananthapuram

    Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama rkn

    Neru Movie Review: Mohanlal, Priyamani's movie promises an emotional courtroom drama

    Dunki Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on ATG

    Dunki: Boman Irani says this about working with Shah Rukh Khan; Read on

    Will Mohanlal's Neru win audiences' hearts? Read box office collection day 1 prediction RBA

    Will Mohanlal's 'Neru' win audiences' hearts? Read box office collection day 1 prediction

    Main Atal Hoon: Fans go gaga over Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of ex-PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee [WATCH] ATG

    Main Atal Hoon: Fans go gaga over Pankaj Tripathi's portrayal of ex-PM Atal Vihari Vajpayee [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon