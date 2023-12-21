Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: SFI blocks 5 members from attending Calicut University Senate meeting in Kozhikode

    The SFI activists prevented five people from attending the Calicut University Senate meeting, accusing them of supporting the BJP. Meanwhile, the opposition student organization KSU will hold a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram today.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Calicut University Senate meeting is scheduled for today, where Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will meet the 18 new members he appointed. However, allegations from the left-backed student organization SFI alleged that nine of these members are supporters of the Sangh Parivar. In response, the SFI has planned a protest against these members. To ensure safety, the police have increased security measures at the university today.

    The SFI activists prevented five people from attending the Calicut University Senate meeting, accusing them of supporting the BJP. The activists stopped them at the gate while allowing UDF representatives to enter. Currently, SFI members are gathering outside the Senate Hall, and there may be a protest at the gate. The blocked individuals are trying to enter, creating a tense situation.

    The SFI claims to be reflecting the sentiments of the public in Kerala. According to E Afzal, the SFI State Joint Secretary, no supporters of the Sangh Parivar have reached the Kerala University Senate on their own, which is why they are being brought in by the Governor.

    Meanwhile, the opposition student organization KSU will hold a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram today. KSU will march towards the police headquarters in the capital against police brutality on party workers protesting against Nava Kerala Sadas. KSU has demanded action against the Chief Minister's gunman who beat up the protesters. The march is scheduled at 10:30 am. 

    The capital witnessed an intense situation during the Youth Congress march to the Secretariat yesterday.  The protesters attempted to breach police barricades in Mukkam, Kozhikode, and Kochi, and clashed directly with the police. Protest marches are being carried out at 564 police stations across the state. The protests were called in response to reports of violence against activists from the KSU and Youth Congress in the name of the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
