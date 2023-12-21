Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Illegal, politically motivated': Arvind Kejriwal on probe agency summons

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called the summons by probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) “illegal” and “politically motivated” and asserted that he has nothing to hide.
     

    In a response letter to the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the "summons are illegal" and "should be withdrawn." He said that he is willing to abide by all the legal summons, however these illegal ones should be withdrawn.

    “This ED summon is also illegal like the previous summons,” Kejriwal said in his response. He also urged the central agency to retract the summons.  “I have spent my life with honesty and transparency. I have nothing to hide,” the AAP supremo added.

    This is in response to a new summons that the anti-corruption bureau sent to Kejriwal on December 17 about the purported liquor policy scandal. On December 21, he was asked to come before the agency.

    The AAP head, however, chose to forego the ED summons and attend the Vipassana session, a meditation session. It should be mentioned that Kejriwal had December 19–30 set aside for his meditation vacation.  AAP leaders said Kejriwal's Vipassana session was "pre-scheduled" and the information was in the public domain. 

    Last month, the financial watchdog had asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on November 2. However, the Aam Aadmi Party chief had skipped the summons, alleging that it was illegal and politically motivated.

    Two of Arvind Kejriwal's party leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, were arrested by the central probe agencies in connection with the same case. Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor scam in April this year.

