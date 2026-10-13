Shashi Tharoor announced a 'long fight' by the INDIA bloc for the CEC's resignation, hinting at impeachment. He also commented on a JNU controversy. Amit Shah countered by slamming Congress's 41-year poll losing streak in Gujarat.

Tharoor Vows 'Long Fight' for CEC's Resignation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said that the INDIA bloc's "fight" calling for the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will be "long". “When Parliament convenes, I think that if the same CEC is in charge, there’s no doubt impeachment proceedings will be initiated against them. The fight will be long. It’s a long fight,” Tharoor said.

"Whenever there is a protest, the authorities ought to take notice. They should listen to what is on the public's mind." His remarks came after the high tea meeting hosted by the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

Tharoor on JNU Professor's Dismissal

On Congress MP from Inner Manipur, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's dismissal from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over allegations of sexually harassing female students, he said, "From what I have gathered, the JNU Teachers' Association is deeply upset; they are saying that the action taken against this individual was unjust. Since this is alleged to be an act of injustice, let us first get all the details. Simply because he is a Congress MP, certain people at JNU are moving to have him removed for that reason. That is the allegation, so let us understand the full picture. Issues concerning women are very important. No one in the Congress party wants any woman to be dissatisfied. But you are aware of the situation; there is a political angle involved here. It is not right to remove a professor from his position simply because he is a Congress MP."

Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Gujarat Poll Defeat

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) "resounding victory" in the Gujarat local body elections, pointing to the opposition’s prolonged electoral drought in the state.

Addressing the media in the national capital, the Home Minister asserted that the recent poll results, in which the BJP secured 90 out of 104 seats across three municipalities and municipal corporations, reflect the unwavering trust the people of Gujarat have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Taking direct aim at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister questioned the Congress party’s relevance in the state’s electoral politics. "I want to make this point clear—and specifically convey it to Rahul ji—that the Congress party has not won a single election in 41 years. The last election they won was back in 1985; since then, they have faced continuous defeats in Gujarat," Shah stated. (ANI)