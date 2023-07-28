INDIA bloc Opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29, 30

A delegation of I.N.D.I.A MPs and representatives will visit Manipur this weekend to get first-hand knowledge of the situation in the violence-hit north-eastern state, as the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government will come up in Lok Sabha next week.

The Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has decided to send a delegation of 20 Members of Parliament from 16 parties to have on the spot assessment of the ground situation in the troubled state of Manipur.

The twenty member MPs delegation from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh, Ms Sushmita Dev, Ms Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, AA Rahim, Prof Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Ms Mahua Maji, PP Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, ET Mohammed Basheer, NK Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh and Ms Phulo Devi Netam.

The Congress MP Dr. Naseer Hussain said at a news conference at the AICC headquarters on Friday that the INDIA MPs will travel to Manipur on Saturday morning and tour both the hill districts and the valley, both of which have been affected by violence there.

He emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been obstinate in refusing to permit discussion in the parliament under pertinent rules, 184 and 267 in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resisted repeated demands from the opposition to speak about the violence in Manipur inside the Parliament. According to him, the Opposition's choice to send a team of MPs there will signal to Manipur's afflicted citizens that the opposition is concerned about their situation and has come to speak with them.

According to Dr. Hussain, the team has also asked the Governor of Manipur for some time and will meet with her on Sunday morning. The members, he added, would like to address their findings in the legislature. However, he continued, if the discussion is prohibited within the chamber, they would have a press conference.

The Prime Minister has no time for Manipur, the Congress MP noted, despite the state's ongoing violence, deaths, rapes, and ethnic cleansing. The Prime Minister, he claimed, has enough of time to travel to areas that are close to holding elections, such Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and to attack opposition figures, but he has no words for the people of Manipur.