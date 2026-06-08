BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the INDIA bloc for its 'division' as top opposition leaders met in Delhi. He said the alliance is only on paper, citing rifts between JMM-Congress and the absence of DMK from the meeting.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday slammed the INDIA bloc parties, saying that the alliance lacks "purpose" and is filled with "division." Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla reflected on the ongoing differences of various opposition fronts with Congress, adding that the alliance is only on paper, not in reality. "This INDI alliance has no purpose; it only has division... There's a fight going on between JMM and Congress over the Rajya Sabha seat. NCP (SP) is probably not joining the meeting... This alliance is only on paper but nowhere in reality," he said.

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INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet in Delhi

The development comes amidst INDIA bloc's ongoing meeting in the national capital, which is being attended by various big opposition names including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi and former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

Kharge Flags National Issues, Criticises BJP Govt

Meanwhile, Kharge, in his opening remarks at the meeting, flagged economic, social, and foreign policy challenges faced by the nation and criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country at the alliance meeting at Constitution Club. He also hailed the alliance's unity in defeating the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

Expressing concern over a range of issues, the Congress leader highlighted inflation, irregularities in examinations, and alleged a "compromised" foreign policy to target the BJP government at the Centre.

The others included were Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who also arrived for the meeting. Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, along with Left Front leaders John Brittas, Dipankar Bhattacharya and P Sandosh Kumar, are also participating in the meeting.

DMK Opts Out, Thackeray Attends Virtually

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting virtually.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has opted out of the meeting due to its ongoing rift with Congress in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)